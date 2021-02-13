Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Ashland County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man walking down the street died Saturday morning when he was struck by car in Ashland County.
Brett Michael Lycans, of West Salem, was struck and killed by a 2013 Hyundai Veloster, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
Lycans was walking in the left lane of US Route 42 SB when the crash occurred, according to a release. The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m.
The OSHP said the driver, a 20-year-old man from Shelby, is not considered at fault.
A release said, “Impairment of the pedestrian is believed to be a possible factor.”
Ashland County Coroner’s Office declared Lycans dead on scene.
The driver was not injured, the OSHP said.
US Route 42 was closed for 3 or so hours, according to a release.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.