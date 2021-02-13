Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Ashland County

Police do not consider the driver at fault.

By Avery Williams | February 13, 2021 at 1:11 PM EST - Updated February 13 at 1:11 PM

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 30-year-old man walking down the street died Saturday morning when he was struck by car in Ashland County.

Brett Michael Lycans, of West Salem, was struck and killed by a 2013 Hyundai Veloster, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.

Lycans was walking in the left lane of US Route 42 SB when the crash occurred, according to a release. The incident occurred around 4:15 a.m.

The OSHP said the driver, a 20-year-old man from Shelby, is not considered at fault.

A release said, “Impairment of the pedestrian is believed to be a possible factor.”

Ashland County Coroner’s Office declared Lycans dead on scene.

The driver was not injured, the OSHP said.

US Route 42 was closed for 3 or so hours, according to a release.

