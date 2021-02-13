Police: Man apprehended safely after barricading with gun in Forest Avenue home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police and SWAT crews monitored an incident in the Buckeye-Shaker neighborhood Saturday morning into the afternoon.
Cleveland Police told 19 News a man with a gun barricaded himself in a home. An officer on scene said the man was apprehended safely a few minutes before 12:30 p.m.
The home is near the 12700 block of Forest Avenue near 126th Street in Cleveland.
No additional information is available at this time.
