Residents say potholes on Third Avenue in East Cleveland are a safety hazard

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many living on Third Avenue in East Cleveland say no one can’t drive straight down the street.
“It’s bad to the point that people are taking cones from other places sticking them in the potholes and stealing stop signs for people to beware don’t come down this street,” said Ashley Cross-Petit.
Petit tells 19 News for years, she’s been calling the city of East Cleveland to come to repair the potholes but so far, no one has done it.
“They won’t fix the potholes, it’s a break, I’ve been calling for 4 years and every week I get promised that someone is gonna come out and do something,” she said. ”Excuses, they don’t have a lot of workers, that’s what I get told, every time they call me back,” said Cross-Petit.
She’s been documenting the damage for years and says the potholes are getting deeper and larger.
It’s so bad, she can barely back out of her own driveway.
She tells 19 News she actually witnessed an elderly man fall in one of the potholes. She’s afraid if the city doesn’t step in soon, someone will be seriously hurt.
“It wasn’t this bad at first, it has gotten worse like over the weeks it’s getting sinkholes now,” she said. ”They can do something. It’s like they’re saying forget the people on Third, they don’t’ care. Clearly, they don’t care about any of their people,” said Cross-Petit.
In the meantime, Cross-Petit says she’s tired of navigating the potholes and the politics of her city.
“If they don’t come after this, I’ll be forced to move because I’m damaging my cars, like bad,” she said.
19 News reached out to the city of East Cleveland and representatives. We did not hear back at the time of our broadcast.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.