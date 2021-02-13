Shoplifting duo wanted by Eastlake Police for under-ringing items at self-checkout before leaving with cart full of stolen goods

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Eastlake Police said they need help identifying two men who were under-ringing items at a self-checkout and left the store with a cart full of unpaid merchandise.
Ptl. Stanley shared the following surveillance photos of the suspects, which are the man without a mask who was pushing the cart and the man behind him who was wearing a long-sleeved shirt:
Call Eastlake Police at 440-951-1400 #5 for dispatch and reference report #21-00242 if you know who either of them are.
“We understand the photos are not the greatest, however it is likely that someone who knows them will recognize them,” Ptl. Stanley said.
