23-year-old man arrested in connection to string of burglaries in Stark County

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies arrested a 23-year-old man Friday as he fled a home he attempted to burglar.
Abel Owens is in Stark County Jail and is accused of burglarizing multiple homes in Plain Township, the Sheriff’s Office said.
There was burglary in progress just before 10:50 p.m. on Friday in the 2800 block of 55th Street NE, according to a Stark County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The attempt failed because Owens was not able to gain entry after breaking a storm door and window, the post said.
Authorities said there was a second burglary attempt at 11:10 p.m. on Saturday at a home in the 5600 block of Linder Circle.
Deputies found Owens fleeing the scene, the post said.
“Through the investigation, deputies learned Owens had attempted to gain entry into several other residences in the area,” the post said.
Owens is charged with burglary, attempted burglary and criminal damaging.
