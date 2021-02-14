Eastlake business receives third citation from Ohio Investigate Unit

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Eastlake business will face the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after being cited early Sunday morning by the Ohio Investigative Unit (OIU).
B&H Events & Party Center LLC. operating as Vybez Lounge in Eastlake was cited for improper conduct – disorderly activity.
OIU agents cited the business because patrons were seen congregating closely.
Agents reported seeing 200 or so people at Vybez Lounge at the time of their visit, which occurred around 12:10 a.m.
Little to no social distancing precautions were taken by customers, according to a release.
The business was cited for for improper conduct – disorderly activity twice before. Those citations are in connection to Dec. 20 and Dec. 26 incidents.
The release said this case will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The business may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke their liquor licenses.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.