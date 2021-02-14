Federal dollars available to reimburse families for funeral costs related to COVID-19 deaths

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If a family member died from the coronavirus last year, 19 News has new information that may help you get some of those funeral costs reimbursed by the federal government.
A stimulus package passed on Dec. 21 includes $2-billion for funeral assistance that could amount to up to $7,000 returned for funeral and burial costs.
Just two days before Christmas grief-stricken India Reese told 19 News that her mother Marilyn Carolyn Reese of Cleveland tested positive for the virus on December 15th and died three days later at an area hospital.
The victim’s children desperately worked to raise more than $8,000 according to eldest daughter Mahasha Reese, who says the family was able to honor their mother’s final wishes and bury her next to her father. “You know it’s been nothing but a struggle for the majority of people in our country. And to have to bury a loved one on top of that is one of the most stressful things anyone can go through.”
19 News has confirmed through Congressman Tim Ryan’s office that the Federal Emergency Management Administration or FEMA is working on a plan to reimburse families for funeral costs if they had a loved one die from COVID-19 between Jan. 20 and Dec. 31 of 2020.
“With Congress passing this $2-Billion to help protect those who are in need of burying someone, it gives you so much hope and makes you thankful that has happened to be able to have a helping hand,” Reese said.
The measure part of the federal Relief Bill passed December 21st, includes $2-Billion in the stimulus package for funeral assistance.
Still being worked out by FEMA is who is eligible and how they can apply for up to $7,000.
“I think it’s so important that there’s resources out here for those who have struggled like me. A lot of folks had to go against the wishes of the person being honored due to financial reasons,” Reese tells 19 News.
FEMA is working to set up a hotline for people to apply for funeral assistance.
A death certificate, proof of relationship with the deceased as well as proof of the amount of money was spent on the funeral and burial expenses.
