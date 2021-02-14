No one injured in early Sunday morning fire, Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department says

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor-on-the-Lake firefighters braved more than the cold in a fight against an early Sunday morning fire.
Fire crews responded to a fire at a Southland Road home before dawn on Sunday, according to a Mentor-on-the-Lake Fire Department Facebook post.
The post did not mention if the home was vacant or residents were displaced.
No one was injured in the fire.
Mentor Fire Department and Willoughby Fire Department also responded to the fire.
