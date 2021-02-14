Officials issue parking bans as snow threat nears Northeast Ohio (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As a threat of snow nears Northeast Ohio, officials placed parking bans on city streets.
This allows crews to clean and clear the roadways for travelers.
A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect at 1 a.m. on Monday and stands through 1 a.m. on Tuesday.
Snow arrives early Monday morning. Flurries will begin falling after midnight and are expected to continue through Tuesday. Practice caution if you must travel.
Here’s a list of communities with snow parking bans:
- Akron - The city has issued the snow emergency parking ban that will start at 6 a.m. Monday.
- Jackson Township - begins at 1 a.m. on Monday and stands through 5 p.m. on Tuesday
- Village of Mogadore - begins at 11 p.m. on Sunday and stands through 6 p.m. on Tuesday
- Village of Newburgh Heights - begins 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
- Parma Heights - begins at 3 a.m. on Monday and stands through an unknown time on Tuesday
The 19 News Weather Team is watching this winter storm. We’ll be on-air and online with the latest data on timing, tracking and totals.
