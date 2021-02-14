Officials issue parking bans as snow threat nears Northeast Ohio (list)

Snow Parking Ban (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams and Simon Hannig | February 14, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 7:47 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As a threat of snow nears Northeast Ohio, officials placed parking bans on city streets.

This allows crews to clean and clear the roadways for travelers.

A WINTER STORM WARNING goes into effect at 1 a.m. on Monday and stands through 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

Snow arrives early Monday morning. Flurries will begin falling after midnight and are expected to continue through Tuesday. Practice caution if you must travel.

Here’s a list of communities with snow parking bans:

  • Akron - The city has issued the snow emergency parking ban that will start at 6 a.m. Monday.
  • Jackson Township - begins at 1 a.m. on Monday and stands through 5 p.m. on Tuesday

The Jackson Township Board of Trustees has issued a snow emergency parking ban, prohibiting parking on township streets from 1am on February 15th, 2021 through 5pm on February 16th, 2021.

Posted by Jackson Township Police Department, Stark County, Ohio on Sunday, February 14, 2021
  • Village of Mogadore - begins at 11 p.m. on Sunday and stands through 6 p.m. on Tuesday
  • Village of Newburgh Heights - begins 8 p.m. Sunday until 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Mogadore parking pan
Mogadore parking pan (Source: Mogadore Police Department)
  • Parma Heights - begins at 3 a.m. on Monday and stands through an unknown time on Tuesday

The Parking Snow Ban will be in effect from Monday morning at 3am to sometime Tuesday evening. (watch for updates...

Posted by Parma Heights Police Department on Sunday, February 14, 2021

