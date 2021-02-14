Ohio reports 6 additional deaths, 1,809 coronavirus cases in 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health reported 16,346 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 939,350 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Sunday.
The 24-hour increase of 1,809 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Sunday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 6 new deaths were included in Sunday’s totals.
An additional 128,428 total cases and 2,442 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 48,556 total hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 6,933 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
