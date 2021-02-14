4 people injured in overnight wrong-way crash on I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a Saturday night crash on Interstate 90.
Cleveland Police said it was a wrong way and hit cars on the highway.
Two people were trapped in the car, police said.
The crash occurred before midnight on I-90 EB near E. 185th Street, ODOT said.
Cleveland EMS said the victims were taken to University Hospitals.
One was in critical condition, one was in serious condition and two were in stable condition, EMS said.
The eastbound lanes of I-90 at E. 185th Street were closed for about 2 hours and 45 minutes, according to a tweet posted by ODOT.
The cause of the crash is not yet released.
