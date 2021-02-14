Veteran couple from Strongsville gets coronavirus vaccines together on Valentine’s Day

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Some couple’s go out for dinner for Valentine’s Day, others go out for drinks.
But after 30 years of marriage, one Strongsville couple’s idea of romance was to come to the VA Clinic in Parma.
Sue and Jeff Lahodny got their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine side by side on Valentine’s Day.
Jeff served in the Marine Corps, and Sue served in the Air Force.
The couple told 19 News they’ve been through thick and thin.
“We both got the virus in October together,” said Jeff Lahodny.
Luckily, their cases were mild.
Their mission now is get back to some sort of normalcy.
“There’s a beginning to an end and I’m happy to get it over with,” Sue said.
But even after years of marriage, there’s still a rivalry between the Air Force and Marine corps at home.
“[Jeff] thinks he’s a Drill Sergeant and I know that he’s not,” Sue said.
In the end, this couple is celebrating their love for each other by making sure they’re both protected from the coronavirus.
