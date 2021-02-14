2-year-old girl missing since January, Cleveland Police say

Call 216-621-1234 if you see Julie Glover or know her location. (Source: Cleveland Division of Police)
By Avery Williams | February 14, 2021 at 8:01 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 8:01 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are requesting the public’s help in searching for a missing 2-year-old girl.

Julie Glover hasn’t been seen since Jan. 26, according to a report.

Cleveland Police said Glover may be with her father, who owns a red Chevy Silverado.

Glover was last seen on the 4000 block of E. 79th Street, according to a report.

She is 18 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds.

Glover’s hair is blonde and her eyes are blue.

A report said she was last seen wearing a pink sleeper.

Call 216-621-1234 if you see Julie Glover or know her location.

