2-year-old girl missing since January, Cleveland Police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are requesting the public’s help in searching for a missing 2-year-old girl.
Julie Glover hasn’t been seen since Jan. 26, according to a report.
Cleveland Police said Glover may be with her father, who owns a red Chevy Silverado.
Glover was last seen on the 4000 block of E. 79th Street, according to a report.
She is 18 inches tall and weighs 30 pounds.
Glover’s hair is blonde and her eyes are blue.
A report said she was last seen wearing a pink sleeper.
Call 216-621-1234 if you see Julie Glover or know her location.
