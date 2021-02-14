32-year-old man seriously injured in Stark County crash

By Avery Williams | February 14, 2021 at 8:15 AM EST - Updated February 14 at 9:20 AM

SANDY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man is fighting for his life after suffering serious injuries in a car crash Saturday afternoon in Stark County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said the driver of a Toyota Highlander failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a car occupied by the 32-year-old man.

The car, a Subaru Outback, slid off the road and hit a guardrail after being struck, according to a release.

EMS took the 32-year-old man to Mercy Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, OSHP said.

He was later transferred to Akron City Hospital in critical condition, according to a release.

The victim was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a release.

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of State Route 43 and Waynesburg Drive in Sandy Township.

The OSHP will continue investigating.

