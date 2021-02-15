Akron police make arrest of suspected bank robber

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department announced the arrest of a 26-year-old man suspected in a bank robbery that occurred last week.
Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Jacob Mellinger. According to police, he was taken into custody on the afternoon of Feb. 12 at a Eastholm Avenue residence and booked at the Summit County Jail on a robbery charge.
Investigators accused Mellinger of robbing the Fifth Third Bank on South Canton Road on Feb. 11. The suspect was seen on surveillance footage passing a note to the bank teller and demanding money before fleeing the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Akron Municipal Court records show that an arraignment hearing for Mellinger is scheduled for Tuesday morning.
