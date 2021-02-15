Church’s Chicken employees robbed at gunpoint in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An armed robber walked in the back door of a Church’s Chicken restaurant and held the employees at gunpoint until they gave him money from the safe, said police.
Akron police said this happened just after 8 p.m. Friday at the restaurant located in the 1200 block of S. Main Street.
After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.
Employees told police he was a Black male, about 25-35-years-old, about 6′2″ tall and about 160 pounds.
He was wearing a blue and green jumpsuit, a green beanie style hat and a blue hospital type mask.
A second man may have been with him as a lookout, said police.
He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also call The Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.
Callers can remain anonymous
