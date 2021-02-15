Cleveland Browns teaming up with a local business for Black History Month

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Lennora Meadows is a diehard Browns football fan, and Monday she and her staff at “Soul Fo Real” restaurant in Strongsville, Ohio will be on the same side as her favorite NFL franchise.
“For Black History Month the Browns organization started a new initiative to not only give to the community, but to support small black businesses”, said Meadows.
Her spot is just 2 miles from the Browns complex and they have been selected to participate in the Browns efforts to assist Laura Home of The Cleveland City Mission with feeding more than a 130 worthy Mother’s some delicious soul food.
With a menu that consists of barbeque ribs, fried fish, greens along with macaroni and cheese Meadows believes this is part of her commitment to serve and be of service.
“We are a small family-owned business and I am blessed to have my family with me”, said a jubilant Meadows who also said her carryout has become a favorite of several members of the Browns staff that include Running Backs, Coach Stump Mitchell.
“All of a sudden we got in different coaches from Coach Stump and players to get a hot meal and I think Coach Stump favorite is the Catfish, said Meadows.
