Cleveland issues parking ban Tuesday to Wednesday as storm looms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The City of Cleveland has issued a snow emergency parking ban for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Stopping, standing, and parking vehicles will be restricted and prohibited on city streets with posted red and white signs from 8 a.m. on Tuesday until 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to a city press release.
Parking is banned on Snow Emergency streets, which have been determined necessary for transportation, the movement of food and fuel supplies, emergency services, and other vital city services, the release said. These streets can become congested and impassable during significant snowfall.
Vehicles parked on the street can stop snowplows from clearing the roadway, which can make them impassable. The resulting bottlenecks and gridlock can prevent emergency vehicles from passing down the road.
The city is advising residents to stay home during the storm, the release said.
Forty snowplows will be running to clear streets, giving priority to main streets, hills, and bridges. The city has 12,000 tons of salt and 18,000 gallons of liquid deicer on hand, according to the release.
