2021 Cleveland National Air Show appears to be happening this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is apparently ready for life to return to some sense of normalcy after posting on Facebook today that the 2021 National Air Show will be held Labor Day weekend.
The air show is an annual event but was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.
The city of Cleveland posted the event on Facebook which says the air show is a go this year.
“The Air Show is Cleveland’s Labor Day Weekend tradition with three days of aerial thrills featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, U.S. Air Force F-16 Viper Demo, gravity defying aerobatics, parachuting and more.”
The three day event starts Saturday Sept. 4, at 9 a.m. and runs through Monday.
