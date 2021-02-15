Cleveland police look for car that hit pedestrian and drove off

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for your help finding the car that hit a pedestrian who was crossing the street Thursday.
Police said that around 10:45 p.m., a 41-year-old man was crossing Lakeside Avenue when he was hit by a vehicle driving north on West 3rd Avenue.
The man was within the crosswalk. He suffered minor injuries.
Cleveland police said surveillance video from the time of the crash shows a vehicle that is possibly the suspect’s.
Contact investigators at 216-623-5290 with any information.
