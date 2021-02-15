Doctors say Covid Cases are down from where they were in November but are still higher than last summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COO at University Hospitals, Dr. Robyn Strosaker, told 19 News that their Covid-19 cases have dropped in half compared to where they were back in November.
But added that everyone should still practice caution since the new variant strains are circulating more and more in the U.S.
“They are still higher from what they were anytime last spring, or anytime last summer,” she said.
Doctor Hassan Khouli is the Chair of the Department of Critical Care Medicine at Cleveland Clinic.
He says their hospitals are at 85-90 percent capacity.
That’s part of the downward trend.
“Cases and Covid occupancy in our ICU’s & the regular nursing floors have come down,” he said.
But the ICU’s Khouli says remain very busy.
“At the same time, these are patients who are very sick, so they don’t get better very soon and stay in the hospitals and ICU for longer,” he said.
The Bottom line from both these doctors is that it’s way too soon to let your guard down avoid a future spike.
The message to us: We’ve come very far; surviving the Pandemic will mean staying the course for several months longer.
