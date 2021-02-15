Eastsiders brace for another blast of snow, wintry weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local municipalities were not waiting Monday for the storm to arrive to begin their assault on keeping East Side suburban streets clear.
Multiple crews were out on the roads, throwing salt in anticipation of a widespread snow event expected Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.
East Side residents are used to all commotion surrounding a big snowstorm. They know how to prepare, and they have learned to stay put when the weather gets particularly nasty.
“It comes and it goes. It’s just part of Northeast Ohio, and we are used to it, and we should be used to it,” one woman said as she came out of the Walmart on Mayfield Road in Mayfield Heights. “It’s beautiful to look at, and we know it doesn’t last forever.”
An early morning snow on Monday created some slow commutes around the area, but that was offset by Presidents Day, which along with the pandemic, led to much less traffic during rush hour.
As the streets were cleared, people were out and about getting ready to hunker down on Tuesday.
“We got groceries. We got junk food. We’re going to watch some movies, and that’s how you spend the day,” another shopper said wheeling a cart full out of the store.
