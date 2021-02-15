19 First Alert Weather Days: 6″ - 12″ snow expected overnight, next winter storm arrives Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread snow has moved into northeast Ohio.
This will coat roads overnight, and it will also reduce visibility for anyone who is traveling around the area.
I would recommend not going out this evening, but if you do have to venture out, please take it slow.
Some areas, mainly Akron and south, have been seeing a wintry mix of snow and sleet, or even all sleet at times.
This intrusion of warmer air and sleet will cut down on our snowfall totals in Akron, Canton, Youngstown, Carrollton, Wooster, and surrounding areas.
Heavy, widespread snow will continue along the lakeshore and west of I-71.
As I hinted at above, travel is not encouraged anywhere in our region between now and 3:00 AM Tuesday.
While the widespread precipitation will move out by 3:00 AM, there’s still going to be some lingering snow around along the lakeshore early tomorrow morning, and roads may not be in great shape by the time everyone gets out and about for the Tuesday morning commute.
You’ll need to give yourself plenty of extra time on Tuesday morning, especially if you live closer to the lakeshore.
We’ll get a break in the snow Wednesday before another round of snow moves in Thursday.
This system may bring us several more inches of snow, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.
Temperatures are going to be our other big weather story with this forecast.
We’re only going to be in the teens tonight and tomorrow.
With gusty winds factored in, especially closer to Lake Erie, the wind chill is going to be in the single digits tonight and Tuesday.
