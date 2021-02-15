How the snowstorm will impact people trying to get COVID-19 vaccines

“Giant Eagle Pharmacies are prepared to move forward with all COVID-19 vaccine appointments as scheduled, regardless of weather conditions,” according to Giant Eagle spokeswoman Jannah Jablonowski. “If a patient needs to cancel their appointment for any reason, we ask that they do so in advance so that the appointment slot can be made available for another patient to schedule. If someone does not show up for their scheduled appointment or must cancel at the last minute, our pharmacists have processes in place to connect those doses to eligible patients who qualify under the criteria put in place by the state. Because supply is limited, we are not able to guarantee vaccine availability beyond the original appointment date.”