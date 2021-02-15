Increase of 48 COVID-19 deaths and 1,915 new cases reported in Ohio in last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health reported 16,394 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 941,265 cases statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Gov. Mike DeWine did not schedule a COVID-19 briefing on Monday afternoon.
The 24-hour increase of 1,915 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Monday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.
Also, 48 new deaths were included in Monday’s daily totals. The state is continuing to reconcile death statistics due to a previous underreporting problem.
An additional 128,965 total cases and 2,449 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 48,635 total hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 6,939 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
