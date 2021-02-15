4 men shot at when leaving Parma bar; vehicle struck several times

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Four men were shot at as they were leaving a State Road bar early Saturday morning.
Parma police said the gunman is a man who had been inside the 3.14 Bar with the victims, but is not known to them.
According to police, as the victims got into their vehicle around 2:15 a.m., the suspect approached and pointed a gun at them.
Three of the men jumped from the car and ran.
The driver fled in the vehicle and the suspect open-fired, striking the vehicle several times, said police.
None of the victims were injured.
Parma police said the 3.14 Bar is formerly known as the Pioneer Lounge as well as State Road Tavern.
No arrests have been made and Parma police said the investigation is ongoing.
