45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

Ohio reports 6 additional deaths, 1,809 coronavirus cases in 24 hours.

45 new confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland
(Source: WFIE)
By Simon Hannig | February 14, 2021 at 9:16 PM EST - Updated February 14 at 9:16 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Sunday there are 45 new confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 24,567 citywide.

Health officials said the ages of those affected range from toddler age to 80′s. No new deaths were reported, there remains a total cumulative of 244 deaths citywide.

You can view the numbers below.

45 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the City of Cleveland for Feb. 14. This brings the total to 24,567 cases...

Posted by City of Cleveland - City Hall on Sunday, February 14, 2021

CDPH is working to identify their close contacts who would require testing or monitoring for COVID-19 symptoms.

You can read the state’s COVID-19 numbers update from Sunday below.

[ Ohio reports 6 additional deaths, 1,809 coronavirus cases in 24 hours ]

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.