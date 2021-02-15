Owners of Rudy’s Bakery in Parma to still host outdoor Paczki Day celebration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Everyone knows Clevelanders go hard for Paczki Day.
“We are Cleveland strong, and, like I say, nobody puts Paczki in the corner, " said Lidia Tremp, co-owner Rudy’s Bakery.
Ever year, Tremp throws a huge party for Paczki Day on Fat Tuesday.
Tremp says people told her she should cancel the celebration this year due to COVID.
“There’s no way, this is my party, this is like my super bowl,” said Tremp.
Last year, there were hundreds of people packed into Rudy’s for Paczki Day.
A big celebration like that can’t happen this year, but not that’s not stopping Tremp from celebrating.
Since the party can’t happen indoors, Tremp is taking the celebration outside.
“It’s a big party outside, we got a lot of heaters for our friends and to-go boxes,” Tremp added.
There’s even a drive-thru available for customers who don’t want to leave their cars.
Tremp says they even got approval from the Cuyahoga County Board of health to do this outdoor party.
“I asked them, I’m like if you guys want it shut down... they’re like Lidia we can’t, you got it, you’re ahead of the game.”
Tremp added letting the celebration go on shows that COVID-19 can’t stop Clevelanders from celebrating Paczki Day
“We need this day, however it turns out, whatever it is, with snow, we’ll be doing snow angels... we’re Cleveland guys, nothing stops us,” said Tremp.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.