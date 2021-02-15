People with certain medical conditions now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - People who have early childhood medical conditions they have carried into adulthood are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Ohio.
This group is the last to become eligible in Phase 1B of Ohio’s vaccine rollout.
Individuals with the following medical conditions can get the vaccine:
- Sickle cell anemia
- Down syndrome
- Cystic fibrosis
- Muscular dystrophy
- Cerebral palsy
- Spina bifida
- People born with severe heart defects, requiring regular specialized medical care
- People with severe type 1 diabetes, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Phenylketonuria (PKU), Tay-Sachs, and other rare, inherited metabolic disorders
- Epilepsy with continuing seizures; hydrocephaly; microcephaly, and other severe neurological disorders
- Turner syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, and other severe genetic disorders.
- People with severe asthma, who have been hospitalized for this in the past year
- Alpha and beta thalassemia
- Solid organ transplant candidates and recipients
People with these qualifying conditions can receive the vaccine at any provider, but must prove that they are eligible.
On Jan. 25, people with a condition listed above and a developmental or intellectual disability became eligible.
The eligibility criteria now requires a person to have just a qualifying medical condition.
People 65 and older, as well as employees in some school districts, are some of the other groups who are eligible to get the vaccine in Ohio.
Governor Mike DeWine hasn’t said yet what groups will become eligible for the vaccine next, nor has he given a date for when eligibility will expand.
