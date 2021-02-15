Two people hit by bullets from gunfight in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people are injured after they were hit with bullets from a gunfight Friday afternoon on South Arlington Street in Akron.
Just before 4 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, a 25-year-old woman told Akron police she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a business on the 70 block of South Arlington Street when she heard gunfire.
The woman soon realized she had been shot in the arm.
Her car was also struck by bullets.
Police said the woman’s injuries are minor and she was not the intended target.
Moments later, police learned that a 17-year-old girl went to Akron Children’s Hospital for minor injuries after being shot in the same area.
The victim reported she was shot while at the nearby Circle K.
Police said both women were hit by gunfire from an altercation where the suspects started shooting at each other.
In addition to shooting the two victims, the suspects also shattered the window of a nearby business with a bullet.
Police said one of the vehicles involved is believed to be a gray, older model Chevy Impala.
The vehicle has window tint and a dent on the right rear passenger door.
If you have information, call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also text your tips to TIPSCO at 274637.
