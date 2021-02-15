Uniontown police honor officer who was killed a decade ago

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (WOIO) - Uniontown Police Department held a moment of silence just before 8 a.m. Monday in memory of a fallen officer.
Captain Daniel Stiles was killed ten years ago today on Feb. 15, 2011 while directing traffic outside Lake Center Christian School.
Despite wearing a reflective vest, Stiles was struck by an oncoming SUV whose driver said she didn’t see him.
The driver of the SUV pled no contest to a misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and was sentenced to 90 days.
Stiles was a U.S. Marine Corps veterans who had been with the Union Police Department for two years.
Before working in Uniontown, Stiles spent 18 years with the Hartville Police Department.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.