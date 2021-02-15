Unsung heroes across Northeast Ohio head to work as snow starts to fall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many Ohioans are buckling up for what forecasters are calling the first tremendous snowfall of 2021.
There are many Northeast Ohio workers who go to work while the rest of us hunker down — many who attack the white flakes from the skies with the superhero energy. But this is anything but fiction.
Patrick Peacock, is a real life superstar. Whenever it snows he goes into his action mode: he owns a snow removal service in Northeast Ohio.
“It’s going to be a good one today,” said Peacock, as he prepared to line up his strategy to attack the snow that’s expected to fall in the greater Cleveland area.
Peacock is excited about the snow. For more than 20 years, he and his crew of 12 have traveled throughout Northeast Ohio.
Their mission is a simple one, to push that snow out the way. No matter how much work they have to put in.
“Three to four hundred homes - about 16 hours with multiple trucks,” said Peacock. “We are ready.”
Downtown San Rush looking out for those travelling through Cleveland as an ambassador for the city.
As a matter of fact, she lives for moments like this.
“The best part of this job is we get to interact with the homeless people in our area,” said Rush. “,I mean I am shoveling snow outside. It may be cold but there are people that actually live out here. And to have a job where you can help those people is the best thing.”
And to all of the unsung heroes suiting up to go to work as the snow begins to fall in the area, we say, thank you.
They are appreciated, and Patrick Peacock says he knows it.
“The feedback I get from my customers and most of them elderly, and they let me know when thing are great,” said Peacock. “They can in and out and go to the hospital, appointments and stuff like that.”
