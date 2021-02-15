Video shows violent wrong-way crash on I-90 in Cleveland that left 2 people with serious injuries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Video obtained by 19 News shows a wrong-way crash involving multiple cars on I-90 in Cleveland.
The crash, which occurred just before midnight on Saturday on I-90 near East 185th Street, was captured on an Ohio Department of Transportation highway camera.
According to Cleveland police, a 31-year-old woman was the driver of the Chevy Impala that was traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes when she crashed into a Nissan and Kia vehicle.
The wrong-way driver and the operator of the Nissan both were seriously injured, police said. Additionally, two people in the Kia were also injured.
The crash is still under investigation.
