Woman wanted for Akron murder arrested in Columbus

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 33-year-old woman wanted for shooting and killing a man in Akron, was taken into custody in Columbus.
U.S. Marshals arrested Princess Fitzgerald on Feb. 5.
On Feb. 13 she was extradited back to Akron and booked into the Summit County Jail.
Akron police said Fitzgerald murdered Lacey Claxton, 47, on Jan. 30.
He was found laying on the ground in the 800 block of W. Thornton Street around 11:30 a.m. and pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers said Claxton’s Honda Accord car was also stolen and recovered with Fitzgerald in Columbus.
Fitzgerald is charged with murder, theft, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.
