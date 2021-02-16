All-gender restrooms added to Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In an effort to provide a more inclusive environment, two restrooms at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse have been permanently converted into all-gender bathrooms.
The inclusive restrooms can be comfortably accessed by transgender or gender non-conforming guests attending the Cleveland sporting and events arena.
Those who require assistance from a caregiver, parent, or a child of a different gender can also use the specially-designated restrooms, which are located near Portals 29-30 on the lower Street Level concourse and Portals 58-59 on the FirstEnergy Loudville upper level.
