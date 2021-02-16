Cavs schedule changes: 1 game added, 1 game postponed

Cavs schedule changes: 1 game added, 1 game postponed
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton (2) dribbles the ball against Washington Wizards guard Shabazz Napier (5) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) (Source: Nick Wass)
By Chris Dellecese | February 16, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST - Updated February 16 at 12:37 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 hasn’t affected the Cleveland Cavaliers directly, but it is affecting their schedule.

Cleveland’s game Wednesday against San Antonio has been postponed after 4 Spurs players tested positive for the virus.

The Spurs and Hornets played each other Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Cavs added a game this Friday, at home against Denver, a game that was originally scheduled for the 2nd half of the season.

The Cavs went 0-5 on their recent West Coast trip and have lost 8 straight overall.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.