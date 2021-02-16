Cavs schedule changes: 1 game added, 1 game postponed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - COVID-19 hasn’t affected the Cleveland Cavaliers directly, but it is affecting their schedule.
Cleveland’s game Wednesday against San Antonio has been postponed after 4 Spurs players tested positive for the virus.
The Spurs and Hornets played each other Sunday night.
Meanwhile, the Cavs added a game this Friday, at home against Denver, a game that was originally scheduled for the 2nd half of the season.
The Cavs went 0-5 on their recent West Coast trip and have lost 8 straight overall.
