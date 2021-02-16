City of Cleveland trying to dig out after snowstorm buries city

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officers and tow truck operators spent Tuesday on East 9th Street, first ticketing and then towing people who decided to park on 9th Street, despite the snow ban.
A difficult day getting around the city will turn decidedly aggravating when those drivers return and find that they must pay a big fine to get their vehicle out of the impound lot.
For those who live in Ohio City, it was a long day waiting for City of Cleveland plows to make their way into the neighborhood.
The city sent out a series of tweets updating residents that they were moving into the neighborhoods and to follow the parking ban that is in place.
But following that parking ban can be difficult at times for people in the neighborhoods. Some simply do not have driveways to park in, and it becomes extremely difficult to drive around looking for a place to park.
Steve Vinciguerra is one of the lucky ones in Ohio City who actually has a driveway.
“The plows don’t always get to our street right away. They’ll get to Bridge Street, but our street, if it’s a big storm, it could be awhile,” he said. “I am not sure what they can do about the parking ban here but there is always cars in the street even when there is a parking ban.”
Vinciguerra says he understands that his neighbors cannot always move their cars and that leads to delays in plowing and the piles of snow that remain in the street.
The good news is that if you had to drive through Ohio City the main streets were mostly passable.
