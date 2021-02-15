Clevelanders stock up on supplies ahead of storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As the much-anticipated snowfall started to cover the city, some Cleveland residents stocked up and bought what they needed to avoid getting snowed in.
Frank Mehling made a quick run to the Home Depot on Brookpark Road. He was already prepared, but needed to pick up a few more items.
“I bought a new snow blower, so other than that we’re ready for it,” he said.
Even still, there are other things that someone in Northeast Ohio can’t be without as the area prepares for a foot of snow this week. “Salt, snow shovel, de-icer, you know,” Mehling added.
Various stores also provided snow-related tools for those in a pinch. Name Brand Paints & Hardware on Pearl Road is a paint-first business. Yet, snow scrapers were also on sale today.
Store manager Ron Amburgey said he’ll try his best to keep his business operational while also remaining warm.
“I’m never prepared for it, I never dress warm enough, I’m expecting snow I guess,” he said. “We’ll deal with it... It’s Cleveland in March and February. It’s what we do.”
Amburgey also has his own opinion on a snow-day essential: “A full gas tank,” he said. “And don’t go anywhere if you’re worried about it.”
