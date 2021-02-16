COVID-19 vaccine trials begin for younger children

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Researchers will begin testing the AstraZeneca vaccine in children ages six to 17 years old in Britain this weekend, according to CNN.
A team at the University of Oxford, which developed the vaccine, said the new trial will enroll 300 volunteers.
The AstraZeneca vaccine has not been authorized in the United States yet.
Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are being tested in children as young as 12.
Results are expected in the summer.
19 News recently spoke with Dr. Frank Esper, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
“Because the children have been so much more resilient, they’re able to be the last in line,” he said. “None of the vaccines under emergency use are available for children.”
Dr. Anthony Fauci said by this fall, COVID-19 vaccines could be authorized for first-graders.
Pfizer and Moderna’s shots can currently be used for people who are at least sixteen or eighteen years old.
Dr. Esper said the priority right now is getting adults vaccinated.
“But eventually this pandemic is not going to be controlled unless we also get the children immunized as well,” Esper said.
