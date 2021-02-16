Cuyahoga County non-essential employees to start on 2-hour delay Tuesday due to snowstorm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Office of Emergency Management announced Cuyahoga County will be opening on a two-hour delay for non-essential employees who start their shift on Tuesday.
This only applies to employees reporting to physical locations whose shift starts before 10 a.m.
The delay is due to the winter storm which is expected to drop 6-12 inches of snow overnight.
Check with your supervisor if you are unsure if you are considered an essential employee.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.