During bitter cold February, natural gas providers see high usage, offer tips to save energy

(WOIO) - With one of the coldest nights ahead in what’s been a bitter cold February, natural gas providers are recommending customers conserve energy to avoid high bills.
Dominion Energy said the best way to save energy (and money on your energy bills) is to turn down your thermostat.
Both Dominion and Columbia Gas of Ohio recommend setting your thermostat to 68 degrees (or lower) during the day.
Dominion said dropping your thermostat to 58 degrees at night or when you’re not at home can save you 10 to 15 percent on annual energy costs.
A Dominion spokesperson said that our infrastructure here is prepared to handle cold temperatures, which is why we’re able to avoid widespread energy outages like the ones they’re seeing in Texas.
“Dominion Energy is prepared to serve our customers reliably during this upcoming period of extreme cold weather, but we also ask customers to conserve where they can do so safely,” Jim Eck, vice president and general manager of Ohio and West Virginia Distribution said.
On Feb. 4, Columbia Gas of Ohio said they were expecting natural gas usage to be 60 percent higher than what it is during a typical winter day because of the cold temperatures.
According to Columbia Gas, more than 50 percent of home energy costs in the winter come from heating.
Here are more tips from the companies to save energy:
- Caulk and weather-strip around drafty doors and windows
- Set your water heater temperature down to 120 degrees
- Keep air ducts clear from obstructions
- Insulate the first three to six feet of cold and hot water pipes near the water heater
- Add an insulation blanket to your water heater
- Seal air leaks and duct work
