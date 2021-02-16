Hundreds show up for massive snowball fight at Kent State University campus (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds of Kent State University students and surrounding residents made the most of the winter weather on Monday night.
According to KentWired, up to 500 people showed up for the snowball fight near Taylor Hall on campus.
The gathering was eventually broken up by police and people were sent back home, according to the student-run independent newspaper.
Several inches of snow accumulated in Kent, like all of Northeast Ohio, on Monday overnight into early Tuesday morning.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.