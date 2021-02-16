Lakewood non-profit helps residents in need by shoveling their driveways

LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) -LakewoodAlive is a non-profit that has been helping locals for the past 17 years. They do everything from home repairs to painting.
“We’ll go clear drains for people who haven’t been able to shower for a month in their house because they have a clogged drain,” explained Matt Clark, LakewoodAlive housing coordinator.
This year they are trying something new, a snow shoveling program. So far, they have 45 volunteers and 30 residents that need help. The group prioritizes helping elderly and disabled residents.
“It keeps growing every week with every snow, and I’m sure after this one, it’ll grow a little more,” Clark said.
The group’s volunteers range in age from 13 years old to 65.
“We have like these two guy; they have three driveways that they just go and do,” explained Clark. “We have groups of people who do the; it’s mostly families. I’ve had so many awesome moms like my boys need something to do.”
Their policy is if there are at least two inches of snow on the ground, they’ll be at your house within 24 hours. The group is mostly catering to Lakewood’s most vulnerable residents, meaning seniors and those with disabilities.
“I’d say 90% of our clientele is elderly or disabled, but you know if there’s a single mom, you know we’ll take care of you,” Clark said. “You know, if there’s somebody that just needs a walk down and it’s nothing big, then we take care of them too.”
The group is expecting to be very busy Tuesday, and they could always use more volunteers. If you are interested, head to their website, or if you need their services, you can contact them there too.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.