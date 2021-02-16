Look at what snow looks like all over Northeast Ohio as a significant storm rolls through

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Widespread snow is moving into the area from the southwest.
The snow will be heavy, and it will be very widespread.
The heaviest of the snow should occur until about 3:00 AM.
Travel is discouraged.
There’s still going to be some lingering snow around along the lakeshore early tomorrow morning though, and roads may not be in great shape by the time everyone gets out and about for the Tuesday morning commute.
You’ll need to give yourself plenty of extra time on Tuesday morning, especially if you live closer to the lakeshore.
How much snowfall accumulation are we expecting with this event?
We’re looking at around a foot of snow along the lakeshore and southwest down I-71 to Mansfield.
Places like Elyria, Sandusky, Norwalk, Shelby, and Bucyrus will see some of the highest totals.
Around Akron, we’re expecting 8 to 10 inches of new snowfall.
In Canton, Dover, Millersburg, Carrollton, and Youngstown, totals will be lower due to some wintry mix cutting into the snow.
We’ll get a break in the snow Wednesday before another round of snow moves in Thursday.
This system may bring us several more inches of snow, but we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.
Temperatures are going to be our other big weather story with this forecast.
We’re only going to be in the teens tonight and tomorrow.
With gusty winds factored in, especially closer to Lake Erie, the wind chill is going to be in the single digits tonight and Tuesday.
