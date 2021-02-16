Muted Mardi Gras: Closed bars, barricaded Bourbon Street

To be sure, some hardy lovers of the season braved the cold. Knots of people, some in costume and some carrying cups of hot coffee (sales of alcohol to go were prohibited) wandered the French Quarter. On St. Charles Avenue, houses decked out as stationary “house floats” with giant mythical figures, circus animals or dinosaurs, drew handfuls of people snapping photographs. WDSU-TV captured a group of Mardi Gras Indians — African American organizations that for generations marched in brilliantly hued hand-beaded and feathered costumes — on a brief march through one neighborhood.