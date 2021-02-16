Neighbor helps clear driveways after major snow overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After tons of snow fell on Monday night, Nick Pagon stepped up to make sure his neighbors didn’t get stuck in their homes.
“I used to plow my parent’s driveway and monkey around with a snowblower,” said Pagon. “I couldn’t
Pagon put his regular day job aside to brave the snow; he and his wife made their way through Lakewood Tuesday, helping anyone who needed it.”
“A lot of people need to leave for work early, and they’re dealing with a lot of snowed-in driveways, and the plows go by and plow their cars in even worse,” said Rachel Cole.
Pagon told 19 News that using a snowblower helps preserve the yards rather than using a plow.
He says with so many different types of driveways here in Lakewood; it’s his best option.
“We’ll see how long I last out here,” said Pagon “it takes me about a half an hour to do one.”
Lakewood snow levels reached about 7 inches on Tuesday Morning, and the snow continued to fall, and the calls for help did as well.
“We have about 30 people signed up right now needing out,” said Cole “a few of them are emergencies needing to go to work; they needed to leave earlier today.”
One man gave it his all in service to others.
“We’ll see how long I make it,” said Pagon “maybe I’ll come back tomorrow for round two.”
