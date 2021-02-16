Northeast Ohio weather: Disruptive, bitter cold on the way overnight, more snow arrives on Thursday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bitterly cold weather is in the forecast overnight!
Temperatures will fall into the single digits by early Wednesday morning.
Where skies clear and where winds relax, the combination of clear skies, light winds, and fresh snow on the ground will provide the necessary ingredients for temperatures below zero degrees.
Even with light winds, there will be a wind chill, or a “feels like” temperature tonight.
On your exposed skin, it may feel as if it’s as cold as five degrees below zero early Wednesday morning.
Please limit your time outside, if you can.
In the wake of Monday’s system snow, some lake effect snow has developed out there today.
This will gradually come to an end by 8:00 PM or so.
In the meantime, please be aware of that threat for rapidly changing road conditions and lowering visibilities in snow squalls.
Our next round of widespread snow will arrive on Thursday, in the form of another system coming in from our southwest.
Snow will overspread the area during the second half of the day.
The system snow will exit by Friday morning, but lake effect snow will kick in Friday.
At this time, this should amount to two to five inches of new snow by Friday afternoon.
Stay tuned!
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.