Northeast Ohioans brave winter weather to get COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Heavy snow and icy roads didn’t stop some Northeast Ohioans from getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
“I’m just thankful we didn’t get the 8-12 today so we can make it okay,” said Phyllis from Richmond Heights.
Phyllis was one of the many people who drove to University Hospitals in Shaker Heights for her COVID-19 vaccine.
She says the roads weren’t as bad as she thought, but even if they had been, she was still going to endure them get her vaccine.
“I’m thankful, just thankful we could get it,” Phyllis added.
For some people, this was the first time getting their vaccination shot and for others this was the final dose.
Sheila Weinstock braved the bad weather get her second dose.
“I knew there was a certain length of time for the first and second, and I wanted to make sure I was as protected as much as I could be,” said Weinstock.
All of the folks who spoke with19 News say this nasty weather wasn’t going to deter them from getting a shot at normalcy.
“Not that I’m going to let down being vigilant... but there’s a sense of relief that I’m more protected than I was before,” Weinstock added.
