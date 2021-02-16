Ohio nearly ready to launch centralized registration site for COVID-19 vaccine signup

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the state is nearing completion of a centralized registration portal for residents to sign up for the coronavirus vaccine.
The governor announced on Tuesday that the state-developed site is technically functional. The next step is to reach out to providers across Ohio and encourage them to participate in the centralized scheduling portal.
Individuals will be able to search by ZIP code and find nearby appointments, according to Gov. DeWine.
“Our goal is for Ohioans to have a positive customer experience when we launch to make appointments,” the governor said.
Previously, Ohioans were required to look for their own providers, whether through local health departments, pharmacies, or a physician’s office, and schedule an appointment the vaccine administration.
A launch date for the site was not revealed by Gov. DeWine on Tuesday.
As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 11% of Ohio’s population has received at least one of the COVID-19 doses.
