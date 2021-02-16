Some COVID-19 vaccine shipments could be delayed by 2 days due to Ohio’s severe winter weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said the wintry weather that swept through on Monday and into Tuesday caused a delay in some COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the state.
“Due to severe weather across Ohio and the country, vaccine shipments coming to providers directly from Pfizer and Moderna could be delayed by one to two days,” Gov. DeWine said during Tuesday’s briefing.
Small deliveries to providers from the Ohio’s RSS warehouse are also expected to be delayed, but only by about two hours.
The governor urged Ohioans to check with their providers to ensure their vaccination appointment is still scheduled.
Don’t assume that appointments have been canceled because of the weather or delay in vaccine shipments, Gov. DeWine emphasized.
